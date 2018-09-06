(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s krona headed for the biggest decline in more than a week after the Riksbank pushed back the estimated timing of its first interest-rate increase since 2011.

The central bank kept its benchmark rate on hold, as predicted by all analysts in a Bloomberg survey, and said borrowing costs may be raised only in December or February next year as underlying inflation pressures remain moderate.

The Swedish currency fell as much as 0.7 percent to 10.6087 per euro, before paring losses.

“The krona exchange rate also has a bearing on inflation, and it is important that the krona develops in a manner compatible with inflation remaining close to the target,” the Riksbank said in its statement.

The currency slid last week to the lowest level since the global financial crisis amid speculation the Riksbank will delay plans to start raising rates from record lows. Also weighing on the currency has been uncertainty related to the upcoming national election on Sunday.

To contact the reporter on this story: Love Liman in Stockholm at jliman1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ven Ram at vram1@bloomberg.net, Anil Varma

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.