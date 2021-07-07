(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s interim Prime Minister Stefan Lofven won a narrow vote in parliament that will allow him to form a new coalition government.

In Wednesday’s assembly, 176 lawmakers voted in support of the new center-left minority government or abstained. That means Lofven won by 2 votes as he needed to avoid an absolute majority opposing his nomination.

The vote comes just three weeks after Lofven, 63, resigned as prime minister, following a no-confidence vote triggered by a plan to deregulate rental housing. Lofven’s Social Democrats will control about a third of the seats in parliament in the coalition with the Green Party.

The vote doesn’t necessarily end Lofven’s political troubles even as it adds to his track record of surviving seemingly intractable conflicts. The former union leader and welder needs to hold his shaky coalition together and push a budget proposal through parliament in the fall. If he fails, he has vowed to resign again, possibly sparking Sweden’s first snap elections since 1958.

The turmoil reflects Sweden’s shifting political landscape, which was once dominated by two stable blocs. The emergence of a right-wing, anti-immigration party has upended traditional politics and tested traditional alliances.

The nationalist Sweden Democrats, once universally shunned for its neo-Nazi roots, have been accepted as a potential partner by traditional conservative parties, narrowing Lofven’s path to power.

Recent opinion polls indicate that the opposition parties, including the Sweden Democrats, would get a narrow majority of votes if elections were held today. The next national ballot is scheduled for September 2022.

