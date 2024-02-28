Sweden’s NATO Bid Likely to Slip Into Next Week at the Earliest

(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s membership of NATO will likely be delayed to next week at the earliest because Hungary’s president-elect still needs to take office.

While there is still no specific date, the process is expected to be finalized next week or the week after, according to people familiar with the preparations who asked not to be named on a confidential issue. The timing could slip however.

Hungarian lawmakers this week elected the chief of the nation’s constitutional court, Tamas Sulyok, to be the next president after a child-abuse scandal toppled the head of state this month. Sulyok would be expected to sign off on Budapest’s ratification.

The accession ceremony at the military alliance’s headquarters in Brussels had initially been scheduled for this Friday, albeit tentatively.

Earlier this week, Hungary’s parliament approved Sweden joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, 21 months after the Nordic country submitted its membership bid jointly with Finland in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Swedish membership will solidify the alliance’s grip over Northern Europe and the Baltic region. Finland joined in April.

Once Hungary signs the ratification document, final paperwork would still need to be deposited with the US State Department before Sweden can become a member.

