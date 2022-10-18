(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s new prime minister, Ulf Kristersson, chose lawmaker and former labor market minister Elisabeth Svantesson to oversee the biggest Nordic economy on the cusp of a recession.

Svantesson, 54, will be finance minister in the center-right minority coalition led by the Moderates, Kristersson said on Tuesday. The nationalist Sweden Democrats, who emerged as the biggest winners in last month’s election, won’t have seats in the new cabinet, but will back the three-party government in exchange for having their policies on crime and immigration enacted.

Svantesson, who has been Kristersson’s spokesperson on economic issues for the past five years, has a degree in economics and has been a member of parliament since 2006. She was a labor market minister in a previous Moderate-led government and has a background in Sweden’s Christian anti-abortion movement.

One of the first tasks for the new government is to agree on spending plans for 2023, at a time when households are being squeezed by rising prices, house prices are slumping and the central bank is raising borrowing costs rapidly. That is widely seen leading to a recession.

“I am concerned, and worried, about the situation going forward,” Svantesson said in comments to Swedish Radio after her new role was announced. “It is very important to me that we don’t submit a budget that is expansionary, fueling inflation, but that we at the same time are able to prioritize important issues and problems for Swedish society.”

The incoming finance minister said the government will now start work on a compensation scheme for households and businesses plagued by high electricity prices, which the Moderate-led bloc pledged to have in place by Nov. 1 during the election campaign. The new cabinet’s plans also include income tax cuts, but Svantesson declined to comment on when they might be implemented.

Kristersson has vowed that his government will respect Sweden’s fiscal policy rules, which require a surplus in government finances over an economic cycle.

Kristersson, 58, picked Tobias Billstrom as foreign minister and Pal Jonson as defense minister, two key portfolios on the road to joining defense alliance NATO alongside Finland. Sweden’s new government will need to continue placating Turkey, which set conditions before it will ratify their membership, arguing the countries aren’t doing enough to crack down on Kurdish groups that Ankara views as terrorists.

Turkey and Hungary are the only ones among the 30-member defense alliance who have yet to ratify the Nordic nations’ accession into the bloc.

Sweden is also preparing to take over the European Union’s rotating six-month presidency at the start of next year, chairing meetings and setting the agenda just as unity among the member states is likely to be put to test over inadequate power supplies.

Tackling the energy crisis and overseeing a push for nuclear power will be Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch, who will be minister for enterprise as well as Kristersson’s deputy.

Swedes have debated nuclear energy for decades, but the technology has garnered popular support recently amid the ongoing global crunch, and Kristersson’s bloc made a pledge to voters ahead of the election to boost atomic generation. Demand for electricity is poised to double in the coming decades as new power-hungry industries emerge and transportation will increasingly rely on electricity instead of fossil fuels.

The government’s plans include legal changes to allow more than 10 reactors, and 400 billion kronor ($38 billion) worth of credit guarantees for investments in nuclear power. It also wants to study the possibility of restarting reactors that have been shuttered in recent years, and will instruct state-owned utility Vattenfall AB to start planning an expansion of atomic generation.

Kristersson’s government will formally be installed at a meeting with the King on Tuesday afternoon.

Other Key Cabinet Posts

Financial Markets Minister: Niklas Wykman, Moderates

EU Affairs Minister: Jessika Roswall, Moderates

Justice Minister: Gunnar Strommer, Moderates

Minister for the Environment: Romina Pourmokhtari, Liberals

