(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s core inflation rate was slightly lower than expected in October, increasing the probability that the country’s central bank will end a year-and-a-half long tightening campaign later this month.

Prices excluding energy and interest-rate changes rose by 6.1% from a year earlier, a release from Statistics Sweden showed Tuesday. That was lower than the 6.3% expected by economists in a Bloomberg survey while the Riksbank projected a 6.0% pace at its latest meeting.

The measure of inflation on core goods and services could be a decisive factor for the Riksbank’s next interest-rate decision, which is set to be announced on Nov. 23. Economists are split ahead of that meeting, and Handelsbanken’s Chief Strategist Claes Mahlen said the October reading will favor those who expect the bank to keep its benchmark rate at 4%.

“However, we still think the Riksbank will opt for a rate hike to ensure credibility for the inflation target,” Mahlen said.

The central bank faces an increasingly difficult balancing act as Sweden’s economy shows clear signs of weakening while inflation remains distinctly above its 2% target. Of particular concern to Riksbank Governor Erik Thedeen and his colleagues is a rapid increase in the prices of services, coupled with a weak Swedish krona, that makes imported goods more expensive. Those factors have led several economists to pencil in a quarter-point rate hike, to 4.25%, later this month.

Read More: Swedish Economy Stagnates as Rate Hikes Weigh on Output

Still, the central bank could opt to put another rate hike on hold as the Nordic country is now seeing unemployment rise and highly-indebted property firms find themselves in trouble as borrowing costs continue to surge. A pause would buy policymakers time to get a clearer picture of how prices and the economy are developing.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Sweden’s October inflation print is likely to see the Riksbank keep its policy rate on hold when it meets next week, but it could also prompt strongly hawkish language that suggests potential hikes are coming if underlying trends accelerate.”

—Selva Bahar Baziki, economist

The CPIF inflation rate that the Riksbank formally targets rose to 4.2% in October, from 4% in the previous month, which was affected by a large year-on-year decline in electricity prices. The central bank expects CPIF to stabilize near its 2% target in the second half of next year.

(Adds analyst comments and chart from third paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.