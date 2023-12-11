(Bloomberg) -- The shares of struggling Swedish landlord Oscar Properties Holding AB fell in Stockholm on Monday after a lender again demanded immediate repayment.

One of the property firm’s creditors asked for repayment of a 485 million kronor ($46 million) loan, according to a statement late on Friday. The fresh call comes after two lenders, including DNB Bank ASA, said they wanted their money back at the end of October having lent the real estate firm secured loans totaling about 2.1 billion kronor.

However, the Stockholm-based landlord last month presented a restructuring plan that led one of the lenders to withdraw its termination notice for the secured loan and instead support the plan. That bank has now asked for repayment by Dec. 22 at the latest.

Oscar Properties said it has continued discussions with the lender and its other creditors and that the bank “remains willing” to work on a solution. The company shares dropped as much as 16% when trading started in the Swedish capital, giving the firm a market value of just 49 million kronor.

