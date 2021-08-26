(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson, the frontrunner to replace the outgoing prime minister, said a robust economic recovery leaves room for an expansionary budget in the upcoming election year.

The Harvard-educated Andersson could become the first woman leader in the largest Nordic economy that’s coped with the pandemic much better than most rich peers, helped by robust state finances. Yet she would face a fragmented political system where agreements on changes needed to keep the welfare state afloat are increasingly difficult.

“A strong recovery in the economy is underway and activity has continued to increase in the second quarter,“ Andersson told a news conference from Harpsund, southwest of Stockholm, on Thursday. “As we have ran surpluses before the crisis, we have stable government finances that enable us to continue fiscal support of the recovery.”

In next year’s budget, the government has room to spend 74 billion Swedish kronor ($8.5 billion) on reforms, she said. The finance ministry expects the economy to grow at 4.4% this year, somewhat less than in her ministry’s June forecast.

The spread of the delta variant and supply bottlenecks still threaten to slow the recovery, even as economists are increasingly confident that the Swedish economy will soon be back to its pre-pandemic growth trend. A report published earlier in the day showed that despite an unexpected drop in unemployment, joblessness remains at historically high levels.

Finding sufficient support in parliament for her spending plans will be Andersson’s main challenge in the autumn, whether she agrees to be named Lofven’s successor or not. The Social Democrats currently control about a third of the seats in parliament in partnership with the Green Party.

“Considering how difficult it is to get budgets through parliament, and how things may look after the next election, I would say there is a risk to the Swedish economy,” Swedbank AB chief economist Mattias Persson said on Wednesday.

