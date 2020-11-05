(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has begun self-isolating after potentially being exposed to the coronavirus.

Lofven said in a Facebook post that someone in his vicinity had been close to another person who had contracted Covid-19. Lofven and his wife Ulla have now chosen to isolate themselves on the advice of a doctor.

“That is the only responsible thing to do in this situation,” said Lofven, who has no symptoms and is working remotely.

The possible exposure of the prime minister comes as Swedes face a new wave of restrictions after daily coronavirus cases hit a record and the death toll once again begins to tick higher.

Read More: Sweden Fights ‘Very Serious’ Covid Resurgence With New Curbs

“The development is going in the wrong direction fast,” Lofven said. “More are infected. More die. This is a serious situation.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.