(Bloomberg) -- The head of Sweden’s financial watchdog, Erik Thedeen, will become the new governor of Riksbank after Stefan Ingves ends his 17-year stint steering monetary policy in the biggest Nordic economy.

Thedeen, head of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority since 2015, has been appointed for a term of office of six years, according to a statement on Friday. He will take office on Jan. 1 and set monetary policy for the first time in the February 2023 meeting.

The news comes just as the Riksbank has made a momentous policy shift. The central bank, along with a number of its peers, is addressing a surge in inflation. Prices are now at the highest level in more than three decades, and the central bank is now under pressure to speed up rate hikes it flagged in April to restore trust in its policy target.

Thedeen has extensive experience in the financial industry, having served as the chief executive of KPA Pension, at the Finance Ministry, as president of Nasdaq OMX Nordic Stockholm and as strategist at Brummer & Partners, among other positions.

He urged ending the Riksbank’s quantitative easing measures in a parliamentary hearing in February, saying they were well-motivated when they were introduced, but “now I think it’s important to exit those kinds of asset purchases.” He has also repeatedly warned about growing financial stability risks from a large increase in household debt.

