The Swedish central bank will probably begin a pivot toward interest-rate cuts this week as officials grow more confident that they're succeeding in taming inflation.

The Riksbank’s first decision of the year, to be communicated on Thursday, will allow policymakers to catch up with a global shift in the direction of easing performed by major counterparts in the 10 weeks since its last meeting, when the board unexpectedly shirked from a final increase in borrowing costs.

While the European Central Bank has started hinting about a rate cut by June, Swedish Governor Erik Thedeen and his deputies have until now stopped short of that. Their line has so far been that increasing the benchmark rate again from the current 4% — a prospect they had signaled on Nov. 23 — no longer seems necessary.

“We believe that they will communicate that the inflation trend is positive and that while the battle is not over, they may cut the rate this year,” Svenska Handelsbanken AB’s chief economist Christina Nyman said. “We think there will be a first cut in June, and then two more before the end of this year.”

With the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday poised to give investors more clues on its timetable for easing, central banks around the world are looking closer at how safe it is to dial down constriction at a time when price pressures are weakening but geopolitical tensions could pose renewed inflation risks.

The prospect that the Riksbank will inch toward rate cuts would offer some relief to Swedish households that have experienced higher borrowing costs via variable mortgage rates, and prices of essential goods rising at the fastest pace in decades.

An index produced by comparison site Zmarta shows that homeowners with mortgages covering 70% of the value of their properties have seen dwelling-related costs double since the first half of 2020.

The squeeze on consumers pulled Sweden into a recession last year. Numbers published this week indicate that declining retail sales continue to weigh on the economy. Still, a recovery is seen taking place in 2024.

Economists also expect the Riksbank to expand the current volume of government bond sales to divest securities with a nominal value of 7 billion to 8 billion kronor ($670-770 million) a month going forward. The measure comes as the Riksbank is seeking to normalize its balance sheet and increase market liquidity, which could also provide some support to the krona.

This week’s meeting is the first under a new schedule that features more frequent decisions, but with a format that won’t include numerical forecasts for inflation or the benchmark rate. The new style resembles that of neighboring Norway.

Riksbank officials differ on their views of the risks. Deputy Governor Per Jansson has said that the guidance issued in November should be reconsidered after inflation slowed more than expected.

But First Deputy Governor Anna Breman has warned colleagues be prepared for setbacks, seeing a higher likelihood of price increases outpacing expectations than being slower than anticipated.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“The central bank will probably decide to quicken its monthly government bond sales to a minimum of 7 billion kronor from 5 billion kronor currently. It will likely keep rates steady but state that the Executive Board is ready to lift borrowing costs if upside risks to the inflation outlook materialize.”

— Selva Bahar Baziki, Turkey and Sweden economist

The Swedish currency also remains an issue, after shedding some earlier gains. The weakening from late December to mid-January “serves as a reminder that the krona continues to be vulnerable,” strategists at SEB AB said in a note.

“The board will want to avoid any risk of contributing to a weaker krona,” Amanda Sundstrom and Olle Holmgren said. “This suggests that the board will be very eager to let ECB cut rates before the Riksbank.”

Nyman at Handelsbanken expects policymakers to mention the situation in the Middle East as one of several factors that speaks against hastening to a more accommodative stance.

“They will probably want to communicate that the rate will be lowered, without having rate markets get ahead of themselves and position for a March cut coupled with rapid easing moves after that,” she said.

