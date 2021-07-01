(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Sweden’s central bank signaled that it will keep its ultra-loose monetary policy in place even as the largest Nordic economy shakes off the fallout from the pandemic.

The Riksbank expects to keep its key benchmark rate at zero through the third quarter of 2024, and will continue buying assets until next year, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The central bank raised its growth forecast for this year to 4.2%, having earlier projected a 3.7% expansion. Eager not to repeat past mistakes -- having had to dial back its interest rate hikes after the global financial crisis -- the Riksbank warned that another wave of infections could still dent the recovery.

“The spread of infection has decreased and restrictions have begun to be phased out,” the Riksbank said in a statement. “However, the pandemic is not over, and there are new variants of the virus that are creating uncertainty with the risk of setbacks.”

Riksbank’s stance is increasingly at odds with that of its neighbors. Norway’s central bank has signaled its intention to raise rates in September, while Iceland already tightened in May. Elsewhere, among the world’s major central banks Federal Reserve last month brought forward expectations of its own future rate increases.

The central bank kept its quantitative easing program at 700 billion kronor ($82 billion).

The rate decision comes as Sweden has descended into political chaos after Prime Minister Stefan Lofven lost a confidence vote in parliament last week. The messy situation, with no clear path to a stable government, has had little impact on the Riksbank’s deliberations.

“Although the conditions for forming a government are currently uncertain, this is not expected to have a significant impact on economic developments in the short term,” it said.

The Nordic economies have weathered the Covid crisis better than most rich peers, helped by generous welfare systems and widespread digitalization that made working from home less of a disruption. But years of ultra-low interest rates have also fed record home prices, which has sparked fears of a housing market bust.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.