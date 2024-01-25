(Bloomberg) -- Swedish industrial company Sandvik AB plans to make 1,100 employees redundant, representing about 2.7% of its workforce, as its chief executive officer warned of a more uncertain outlook for the group.

“Some of the PMIs are still low, but have improved, and there are negative risks too,” CEO Stefan Widing told Bloomberg after the company released its fourth-quarter report. “We see things being a bit slower than a normal economic cycle but stable.”

His comments come as the manufacturer of industrial machinery equipment announced a program to save 1.2 billion Swedish kronor ($115 million) annually through a restructuring program that will cost 2.4 billion kronor to implement.

The measures are “not driven by what we see or expect things in the market,” Widing said in the interview. “We have done a review of the structure and organization and found ways to structurally reduce our costs.”

While the CEO didn’t provide further details on how and where the cost reductions would take place, he said “it’s a global program and it is impacting all business areas.”

