(Bloomberg) -- Shares in SEB AB plunged the most in over a decade amid reports the country’s public broadcaster is preparing a program on money laundering in the Baltics that will feature the Swedish bank.

Stockholm-based SEB fell as much as 15%, the steepest decline since the height of the global financial crisis in early 2009. In a statement on Friday, SEB said it has been contacted by Swedish broadcaster SVT’s program Uppdrag Granskning, which said it will air a report on suspected money laundering in the Baltics that will include SEB.

SEB, which like Swedbank AB has large operations in the Baltic region, said it received questions from SVT but that it has no further knowledge of the content of the program.

“In order to be transparent, SEB chooses to disclose this information to the market,” the bank said. In a statement on Nov. 7, Swedbank said it had also been contacted by SVT for a program that would air on Nov. 20.

Swedbank fired its chief executive officer earlier this year and is now being investigated in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and the U.S. after an SVT report in February linked the bank to money laundering in the Baltics. The region has emerged as ground zero for European dirty-money investigations with Danske Bank A/S the most famous case to date.

“SEB is being pulled deeper into the Baltic money-laundering swamp,” Joakim Bornold, a savings adviser at Soderberg & Partners in Stockholm, said in an emailed comment. “The share price fall, however, feels like an overreaction. The price drop should probably not be regarded as concern about the new information but rather about uncertainty regarding the magnitude of it."

SEB said it will “take action immediately” if new information warrants it. The bank said it has, in the past, always acted on its obligation to detect and report suspicious transactions.

“For a long time, SEB has worked hard to ensure that it has adequate routines and processes to prevent money laundering,” the bank said. “However, just like any other bank, SEB cannot guarantee that it has not been used, nor that SEB will not be used. New challenges and risks constantly emerge. The development of SEB’s preventive work against money laundering therefore cannot and will not stop.”

SEB Chief Executive Officer Johan Torgeby has repeatedly said that the bank has found no indications that it has “systematically” been used for money laundering. But he also acknowledged that there are no guarantees it has never been used for laundering or financial crime.

