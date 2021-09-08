Evergrande Dollar Bonds Fall After Suspended Loan Payment Report
China Evergrande Group’s dollar bonds are falling to fresh lows, after a report that the firm plans to suspend loan interest payments and Fitch moved to cut its credit rating.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
China Evergrande Group’s dollar bonds are falling to fresh lows, after a report that the firm plans to suspend loan interest payments and Fitch moved to cut its credit rating.
Equity analysts at Sweden’s second biggest bank have described the country’s real estate industry as “running on fumes” with valuation premiums at an all-time high.
The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority is giving itself more room to invest in private markets after a record year of dealmaking for its buyout division during the pandemic.
Fortress Investment Group and Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC are set to face off in an auction for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc that will likely determine who wins the battle for Britain’s fourth-largest grocer.
Suppliers of China Evergrande Group are becoming casualties of its deepening liquidity woes.
29m ago
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Equity analysts at Sweden’s second biggest bank have described the country’s real estate industry as “running on fumes” with valuation premiums at an all-time high.
Svenska Handelsbanken’s Johan Edberg and Oscar Lindquist said in a research note that downside risks stemming from interest rates, capital markets, input prices and climate change are not fully reflected in stock prices.
“We now have a clear negative tilt towards the sector universe, mainly based on valuations, implicit expectations over the next 12 months and the risk of deteriorating market sentiment,” they wrote.
In line with that view, Catena AB was cut to hold from buy, sending the shares 3.4% lower in early trading on Wednesday. There were also recommendation downgrades for Stendorren Fastigheter AB and Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB, which triggered declines of 4.2% and 5.1% respectively.
Read More: Swedish CEO Sounds Alarm on ‘Excessive’ Stock Market Valuations
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.