(Bloomberg) -- Sweden booked a government surplus twice as big as expected in November, due to lower disbursements and higher tax income than expected.

Central government payments resulted in a surplus of 40.4 billion kronor ($4.8 billion) last month, while the debt office had expected 20.5 billion kronor, the office said in a statement on Sunday.

The office had been expected to announce the figures on Dec. 7. But a report on Sweden’s central government debt “was accidentally published prematurely,” it said. “Due to this error, the Swedish National Debt Office is now publishing in advance the outcome of central government payments and the size of the central government debt for November 2020 in its entirety.”

The primary balance was 20.4 billion kronor higher than forecast

Tax income were approximately 7 billion kronor higher than calculated

Disbursements from a number of agencies were lower than expected

The Debt Office’s net lending to government agencies etc. were 0.8 billion kronor lower than forecast

Interest payments on central government debt were were 1.3 billion kronor higher than calculated

For the twelve-month period up to the end of November 2020, central government payments resulted in a deficit of 193.1 billion kronor

