(Bloomberg) -- The chief architect of Sweden’s controversial response to the pandemic is losing the confidence of the people who are supposed to be following his advice.

Anders Tegnell, Sweden’s state epidemiologist and the country’s main proponent of an anti-lockdown strategy, saw his support slump 13 points in a poll published on Thursday, to 59% of those surveyed. Confidence in his employer, the Swedish Public Health Agency, sank to 52% from 68% in October, according to the poll by Ipsos and Dagens Nyheter.

“Confidence is in a downward spiral,” said Nicklas Kallebring, an analyst at Ipsos.

The latest poll follows cries for help from Sweden’s health-care workers, who are increasingly overwhelmed by a pandemic that has sickened and killed exponentially more of their countrymen than in any other Nordic country. The situation has already overwhelmed intensive care units in Stockholm, and authorities are now racing to come up with contingency plans.

Read: Sweden’s Covid Workers Are Quitting in Dangerous Numbers

Meanwhile, Tegnell has continued to defend Sweden’s overall strategy of avoiding lockdowns. He also argues that there’s no real evidence that face masks work, and Swedes are among the only people left going about their daily lives largely mask-free, with shops, restaurants and gyms all still open.

More broadly, the Ipsos/Dagens Nyheter poll of 1,226 voters showed confidence in the authorities generally has fallen to a new low of 34%.

“If confidence in the authorities disappears, fewer people will listen to the advice and recommendations they give,” Ipos’s Kallebring said. “It can have real consequences for life and death.”

The Covid-19 death toll in Sweden stands at 7,802, the highest in the Nordic region in both absolute and per capita terms. The situation has caused such wide-spread shock in the country that even the King weighed in, marking a rare intervention by the monarch.

“The Swedish people have suffered enormously in difficult conditions,” King Carl XVI Gustaf told state broadcaster SVT. When it comes to the strategy deployed in Sweden, he said, “I think we have failed.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.