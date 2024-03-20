(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s home construction sector is showing tentative signs of recovery after shrinking as interest rates surged and housing prices plunged.

A housing-start indicator from data provider Byggfakta published Wednesday rose by 3.3% last month, indicating that the level of activity in the sector has increased from a trough in August last year, revised data show. Even so, the gauge remains 57% below a peak in August 2021.

“The housing indicator shows that housing starts have recovered somewhat from previous lows, possibly as a more benign outlook on interest rates has led to less pessimism among developers,” Tor Borg, head of analysis at Byggfakta, said in a statement. “A lot of uncertainty remains, however, and it cannot be excluded that the numbers will be revised downwards.”

Swedish homebuilders have been pummeled by a drop in housing prices at the same time as construction costs and interest rates have increased. While Byggfakta’s indicator backs up earlier data showing the market appears to have stabilized, it remains at a level that is consistent with only about 20,000 homes being started annually. That is less than a third of what authorities estimate would be needed to avoid exacerbating existing shortages.

