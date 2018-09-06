(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s two traditional political blocs are running neck-and-neck ahead of Sunday’s election in the latest poll by Skop, as rising support for the center-right Alliance coalition boosted possibilities of government change.

Backing for the four-party Alliance rose to 38.4 percent in Skop’s poll, from 37 percent a week ago. That’s roughly the same level as for the red-green bloc of government parties the Social Democrats and Greens and their Left Party ally, whose backing fell to 38.3 percent from 41 percent a week earlier.

Due to the rising support for the nationalist and anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, neither of the two blocs look likely to be able to form a majority government. The most likely scenario is that the bloc with the most votes will instead attempt to form a minority cabinet, but will need the backing of the Sweden Democrats or other opposition parties in parliament.

Support for Prime Minister Stefan Lofven’s Social Democrats slid to 22.1 percent from 24.7 percent a week ago, as the party heads for its worst election result in history. Backing for the conservative Moderates, headed by prime-minister candidate Ulf Kristersson, rose to 18.2 percent from 16.9 percent. Support for the Sweden Democrats fell to 19.2 percent from 19.5 percent.

A separate poll by Ipsos for Dagens Nyheter newspaper on Thursday also showed a close race between the two blocs. Support for the Alliance coalition rose to 39 percent from 38.7 percent in the previous poll from Sept. 3, while backing for the red-green bloc fell to 40.8 percent from 42.2 percent.

Here are the results of the Skop poll of 2,500 people on Aug. 29-Sept. 5, compared with the poll conducted on Aug. 24-30:

Social Democrats 22.1% vs 24.7%

Sweden Democrats 19.2% vs 19.5%

Moderate Party 18.2% vs 16.9%

Left Party 10.6% vs 10.3%

Center Party 7.7% vs 8.2%

Christian Democrats 6.6% vs 6.1%

Liberals supported 5.9% vs 5.8%

Green Party 5.6% vs 6.0%

