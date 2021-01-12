Sweden Says About 80,000 People Have Had Their First Covid Shot

(Bloomberg) -- Sweden provided a first real glimpse of how its Covid vaccination program is progressing.

The country’s public health authority said that roughly 80,000 people had received a Covid-19 vaccine jab as of Jan. 10, though the actual number is probably higher because some regions have yet to submit fresh data.

Sweden, which has a population of around 10.4 million, has seen a much higher Covid death rate than elsewhere in the Nordics, after avoiding a lockdown and relying instead on voluntary distancing measures.

But with more than 9,000 Swedes now dead as a result of the pandemic, parliament has passed legislation that lets the government shut down large parts of the economy, in a desperate effort to fight the virus and save lives.

