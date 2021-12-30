(Bloomberg) -- Sweden is toughening the entry requirements for certain travelers from the U.K. after the emergence of a more transmissible variant of the coronavirus.

From Jan. 1, any persons with an exemption from a U.K. entry ban will have to show a negative test result before they are allowed to travel to Sweden, according to Interior Minister Mikael Damberg.

“Today’s decision is an important tool for reducing the risk of infection and is also in line with the European Commission’s new recommendation,” Damberg said at a press conference.

The new measure does not apply to Swedish citizens or those transporting goods.

The first case of the mutated coronavirus was found in Sweden last week after a visitor from the U.K. traveled to the Sormland region of the country to celebrate Christmas.

“The government has a preparedness to extend the new requirement for travelers from other high risk countries,” Damberg said.

