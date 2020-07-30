Sweden Says Work From Home This Fall Even as Virus Data Improves

(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven says his fellow countrymen should continue to work from home this autumn on the advice of the National Health Agency.

“The crisis is not over yet, far from it,” Lofven said on social media. “It’s important to keep our distance from others and limit the number of physical contacts.”

The comments come against an improving backdrop of Covid-19 data in Sweden, according to the agency. The number of deaths and infected are dropping “faster than anyone had dared to hope,” state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell told reporters in Stockholm.

On Thursday, Sweden reported 9 new deaths, bringing the total to 5,739, while new cases of the virus increased by 318 to 80,100.

Sweden’s decision to avoid a full lockdown at the start of the pandemic has continued to divide opinion the world over, but for now the prime minister’s faith in the health agency’s strategy appears unwavering.

“I’m sure everyone understands why the authorities’ recommendations are so important,” Lofven said. “How each of us acts now will affect what situation we face this autumn.”

