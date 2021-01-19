1h ago
Sweden Set for Contraction on Stricter Virus Restrictions
(Bloomberg) -- Sweden finished 2020 on a stronger footing than most economists had forecast, helped by resilient consumer demand and a rebound in manufacturing. But Bloomberg Economics expects extended restrictions on public life to combat the new variant of Covid-19, forcing the economy to contract in the first quarter. And things could get even worse if Sweden fails to step up the pace of its vaccination program.
