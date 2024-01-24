(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s economy will start crawling back from recession this year, with growth in 2025 likely boosted by fiscal spending and lower interest rates, according to a forecast from economists at Svenska Handelsbanken AB.

The country’s third-largest lender now expects the Riksbank to cut its benchmark rate in June, after previously predicting the first easing move in August. Echoing the view of its peer SEB AB, it sees economic output eking out a 0.1% gain this year — suggesting a brighter outlook for the economy whose interest-rate sensitivity prompted a stronger dent from rising borrowing costs than in many of its peers.

“Next year, growth will pick up as monetary policy becomes less restrictive, the labor market situation brightens and fiscal policy turns to a more expansive stance,” Chief Economist Christina Nyman said in a statement. “There will be room for consumption to pick up in 2025, as rates come down, the labor market improves and household taxes are lowered.”

Swedish growth is expected to be stronger than in most other European countries “as monetary policy and inflation normalizes,” Handelsbanken said.

The bank’s updated outlook comes after the Riksbank has indicated that it no longer believes it will be necessary to increase its benchmark rate further, as inflation has moved closer to its target. However, central bank officials who gather for a monetary policy decision next week, insist that borrowing costs will need to remain at 4% longer than markets and economists believe to ensure that price increases don’t pick up again.

Subsiding price pressures may also embolden the Swedish government, which has been wary of fueling inflation by increasing spending. In the 2025 budget, Handelsbanken expects the center-right cabinet to announce some 70 billion kronor ($6.7 billion) in measures that will include more funding for local governments as well as tax cuts for households.

