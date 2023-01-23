37m ago
Sweden Shouldn’t Expect Turkey Support in NATO Bid, Erdogan Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Turkey won’t support Sweden’s bid to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, venting anger at burning of Islam’s holy book in the Swedish capital of Stockholm.
“If you cannot show this respect, then sorry but you will not see any support from us on the NATO issue,” Erdogan said in Ankara, speaking after a cabinet meeting. “Don’t expect such support from us,” Erdogan said, referring to Turkey’s stance on the prospective membership of Sweden and Finland in the military alliance.
An agreement reached at the NATO summit in Madrid in June allowed Sweden and Finland’s membership bids to move ahead. But Turkey refused to ratify the bids and its position has changed little since then.
--With assistance from Beril Akman.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
9:03
Missing your favourite lunch spot? How food courts are emerging from the pandemic
-
7:41
Emerging market opportunities: Three hot picks from Ramiz Chelat
-
5:11
Four-day work week gaining mainstream momentum in corporate Canada: poll
-
5:58
Tips for saving at the grocery store as food inflation in Canada continues to soar
-
6:33
Here are the Ontario real estate markets where properties are selling the fastest
-
7:04
Looking to invest in gold? Three hot picks from David McAlvany