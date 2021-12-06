(Bloomberg) -- Sweden started an oil-fired reserve power plant after Poland said it needed help from its neighbors to meet soaring electricity demand as freezing weather spread across Europe.

The plant in Karlshamn, which is part of a winter reserve, was ordered to start after Poland asked for assistance to cover a deficit of as much as 1,700 megawatts for some hours on Monday, the Swedish grid manager said in a statement. The two countries are connected by a 600-megawatt direct link.

“Even if Sweden has relatively high consumption on Monday, it will be possible to support Poland,” Pontus de Mare, head of operations at Svenska Kraftnat, said in the statement.

Polish power prices rose to 240.59 euros ($272) per megawatt-hours for Monday, the highest since February launch of its day-ahead market on Nord Pool, with temperatures in Warsaw expected to fall to -9 degrees Celsius this week. Prices in the south of Sweden, where the Karlshamn plant in located, surged to a record 290.06 euros. Stockholm will see temperatures as low as -15 celsius this week.

The Uniper SE-operated plant was due to produce 330 megawatts between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Monday, according to a filing with Nord Pool.

Europe’s energy crunch saw the Karlshamn facility -- usually the last reserve in the Swedish power system -- already pressed into service in September after record power prices spilled over into Scandinavia.

