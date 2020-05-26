(Bloomberg) -- Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde is struggling to improve her country’s reputation abroad after Swedes were declared personae non gratae by fellow European Union member, Cyprus.

Last week, the Mediterranean nation said nationals from 19 European countries could enter its borders from June, based on a risk assessment of “basic epidemiological indicators.” Sweden is among a handful of states that didn’t make the cut.

In an interview with Bloomberg News on Tuesday, Linde said she was hoping for “a proportional reaction. We don’t want discrimination,” she said.

As other European countries begin to ease restrictions, Sweden once again finds itself in the spotlight over its decision to keep much of society open since the onset of the pandemic. The country’s Covid-19 mortality rate is now among the highest in the world, at 39 per 100,000.

Though the foreign minister said she understands some of the frustration around Sweden’s laxer virus response, she argued that it’s wrong to “just look at death rates during a certain week.”

Linde, who plans to raise the issue with Cyprus at a meeting of EU ministers on Friday, said it’s her hope that such decisions be based on facts, and not be treated as “political markers aiming at showing strength at home.”

“I would like to see the reopening happening in a more orderly way,” Linde said.

