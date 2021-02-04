(Bloomberg) -- Sweden plans to roll out a “digital vaccination certificate” and has tasked three government agencies to develop the infrastructure to handle the relevant personal data.

The new certificate should be ready for use “before the summer,” Health Minister Lena Hallengren and Minister of Digitalization Anders Ygeman said at a press conference on Thursday.

The certificates will facilitate traveling and should follow international guidelines and standards, according to the government.

Read More: Sweden Deploys Army to Norwegian Border Following Entry Ban

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.