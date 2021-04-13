(Bloomberg) -- Sweden expects to make a decision on how Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine may be used before the first doses arriving in the country are administered.

The Nordic nation’s Public Health Agency is currently studying data from U.S. health officials and the European Medicines Authority, state epidemiologist Anders Tegnell said at press conference on Tuesday.

Tegnell says the first doses of the vaccine are scheduled to arrive in Sweden the weekend of April 17-18 at the earliest, and it will then take some time for the vaccine to be distributed.

“From what we have heard we shouldn’t expect any report from EMA until next week,” Tegnell said.

Read More: U.S. Calls for Pause on J&J Vaccine After Clots, Roiling Rollout

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.