(Bloomberg) -- Sweden will halt an examination of hydropower producers’ environmental permits to avoid strain on the nation’s power grid.

The check-up will be put on hold for 12 months, Environment Minister Romina Pourmokhtari said in a press conference in Stockholm on Monday. Recent stresses to the Swedish power grid have led to skyrocketing prices and blackout warnings, and authorities are seeking ways to relieve some of the pressure.

The pause will allow for “a thorough analysis of what our power grid can bear,” Deputy Prime Minister Ebba Busch told journalists on Monday. She also noted the possibility of storing energy through hydropower which could “restore the power grid if the worst imaginable were to happen — that parts of Sweden were to fall into darkness.”

Swedish hydropower plants with terms over 40 years old have to undergo a lengthy re-examination process to ensure environmental protection is in line with EU frame directives on water. The country produces an average of 67 terrawatt-hours of hydropower per year, meeting 40% of the country’s demand.

