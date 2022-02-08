(Bloomberg) -- Sweden will phase out the majority of its current pandemic support measures, with the decision coinciding with a lifting of most restrictions from Wednesday.

The support measures to companies will stay in place through February, Finance Minister Mikael Damberg told a news conference in Stockholm on Tuesday.

“Now is the time for normality and not least a more normal budget process,” he said.

The biggest Nordic nation became an outlier at the start of the pandemic due to its relatively hands-off Covid strategy. It has joined a growing list of European countries, including its regional peers, to relax rules under pressure from a pandemic-weary public.

Cushioned by low public debt levels and extensive welfare spending, the Swedish economy weathered the crisis as one of the most resilient among advanced nations, having already returned to its pre-pandemic growth path, according to the Finance Ministry.

Support for events won’t be removed until June, Damberg said, adding it is important not to withdraw the aid too early.

