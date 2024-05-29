(Bloomberg) -- Sweden will provide two surveillance aircraft to Ukraine that’s fighting Russian attacks, as part of the largest military support package to date from the Nordic nation.

The aid announced Wednesday is worth a total of 13.3 billion kronor ($1.3 billion), and includes Saab AB’s ASC 890 aircraft with Erieye radars that can be used to detect drones, missiles and aircraft, as well as seaborne targets, Defense Minister Pal Jonson said at a press conference in Stockholm.

The aircraft will be deployed in coordination with Ukraine’s implementation of US F-16 fighters that will be supplied by European nations including Belgium, Denmark and the Netherlands.

“We have held intensive discussions with countries in the fighter jet coalition and the assessment is that a donation of the ASC 890 airborne surveillance and control aircraft would have the largest impact on Ukrainian air defense,” Jonson said. “It will be an important contribution by adding capabilities that Ukraine doesn’t have currently.”

Ukraine is currently struggling to defend the Kharkiv region from Russian air attacks, given its proximity to the border. The full-scale invasion by Russia began in February 2022.

The Erieye has an effective surveillance area of over 500,000 square kilometers (190,000 square miles), and helps detect and track fighter aircraft, hovering helicopters and cruise missiles, according to Saab.

Sweden has also weighed sending Saab’s Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine, and Jonson said that while his government may still send those planes at a later date, allies have indicated that it would be difficult for Ukraine to introduce an additional aircraft system to the F-16.

The latest support package, Sweden’s 16th so far, also comprises artillery ammunition and armored vehicles, and its total donations, including financial and humanitarian aid, will reach 100 billion kronor, deputy prime minister Ebba Busch said at the press conference. The Nordic country has announced that it will provide Ukraine with military support worth 25 billion kronor annually in the 2024 to 2026 period.

To replace the ASC 890 aircraft, Sweden has moved forward delivery dates for Saab’s GlobalEye early warning and control solution that was ordered in June 2022, Jonson said.

