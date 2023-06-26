You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
33m ago
Sweden, Turkey Agree to Meeting on NATO Bid, Stoltenberg Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Sweden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have agreed to hold a high-level meeting to discuss Stockholm’s bid to join the alliance, according to its chief, Jens Stoltenberg.
The secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization said that the meeting, which will be held before the alliance’s leaders summit in Vilnius next month, will include foreign ministers, heads of intelligence and national security advisers.
Turkey has been blocking Sweden’s membership over accusations it isn’t doing enough to rein in Kurdish groups that it accuses of terrorist activities. Finland formally joined the alliance in April.
Read more: Turkey Demands Sweden Expel Kurd Suspects Before NATO Entry
Politics
