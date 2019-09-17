Sweden Unemployment Reaches 4-Year High in New Blow to Riksbank

(Bloomberg) -- Swedish unemployment unexpectedly rose to a 4-year high in August, contradicting the central bank’s view that the labor market is still strong as it plans for more interest rate increases.

The seasonally-adjusted rate rose to 7.4%, from a revised 7.2% in July. Economists polled by Bloomberg had expected a rate of 6.8%.

The August data is bad news for Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson, who is due to present the 2020 budget on Wednesday.

The unemployment reading also increases pressure on the Riksbank to revise its view of the labor market as still being “strong”. The central bank is aiming to hike rates around year-end, but is widely expected to make a downward revision of its rate path at its next meeting in October.

According to GDP data published last week, Sweden’s trade-dependent economy all but stalled in the first half of the year.

What Economists Say

“What a catastrophe,” said Martin Enlund, FX strategist at Nordea.

“Another bad reading”, said Claes Mahlen at Handelsbanken, which said the data “adds to our view that Riksbank will ultimately call off planned rate rises”

SEB said in a note that “today’s numbers suggest there is more weakness behind these numbers than just uncertain summer months. The Riksbank will have to adjust its forecast upwards.”

Market Reaction

The krona slid 0.35% to 10.6698 per euro as of 10:04 a.m. At the same time as the unemployment data was published, the Riksbank released the minutes from its latest policy meeting.

