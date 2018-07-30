(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s government unveiled a 1.2 billion-krona ($137 million) package to help farmers amid a record heat wave and dry-spell across the Nordic country.

The government will seek to pay out an immediate 400 million kronor in aid this year and an additional 760 million kronor next year. It will also seek increased aid from the European Union.

“A national support package for Sweden’s farmers is not only important for those affected but also to strengthen our food supply,” Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said at a press conference in Stockholm.

Sweden has been hit by massive forest fires and a persistent drought amid near record high temperatures. Animal feed is now in short supply, forcing farmers to resort to expensive imports.

