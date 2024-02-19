Sweden Wants New Sanctions on Russia After Navalny’s Death

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union should consider new set of sanctions on Russia following the death of Alexey Navalny, Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Monday.

Top EU officials are meeting with Navalny’s widow as the US and the EU continue to weigh measures against Russia over the Kremlin critic’s death in a remote Arctic prison.

“Russian authorities and president Putin personally bear full responsibility for this death,” Kristersson told a news conference with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk in Warsaw. “Russian officials must be held accountable, responsible.”

President Vladimir Putin has made no comment on the death of his most formidable domestic opponent since it was announced Friday at the IK-3 prison colony in Russia’s northern Yamalo-Nenets region. Officials haven’t given a cause of death, and local authorities continue to bar Navalny’s family from even viewing his body.

