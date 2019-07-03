Sweden Won’t Issue Investigation Order for Assange Right Now

(Bloomberg) -- Sweden won’t issue a European investigation order for Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange right now, as evidence is still being analyzed.

"I won’t make any final decisions about how to proceed until the analysis has been completed," Deputy Director of Public Prosecution Eva-Marie Persson said in a statement. She will provide more information in August at the earliest.

To contact the reporter on this story: Niklas Magnusson in Stockholm at nmagnusson1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jonas Bergman at jbergman@bloomberg.net, ;Tasneem Hanfi Brögger at tbrogger@bloomberg.net, Veronica Ek

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.