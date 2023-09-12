(Bloomberg) -- Swedes’ opposition to the euro has decreased in the last few months as a continued weakening of the krona made summer holidays in continental Europe more expensive.

Two decades after Sweden rejected entering the monetary union, 42% of people would vote against euro adoption, with 34% in favor, if a referendum on the common currency were held today. That’s according to a SEB AB poll, conducted by Demoskop and published on Tuesday.

While no plans are afoot on changing the Swedish currency, the poll’s result signals that opposition to the euro has fallen to its lowest level since the European debt crisis as the krona’s value has dropped to all-time-lows.

“The krona’s current weakness is leading to growing problems,” SEB senior economist Robert Bergqvist said. “Among other things, it drains household purchasing power in Sweden and abroad while pushing up interest rates and bond yields.”

The Swedish currency’s rout has accelerated in recent months, amid concern over a highly indebted real estate sector that is struggling with rising financing costs, at the same time as investors favor larger currencies in times of geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

Still, weakness is a “bad argument” for abandoning the krona, according to Bergqvist, who noted that Sweden has had a strong track record without the euro, growing its economy nearly twice as much as the euro area in the two decades that have passed since voters rejected adopting the common currency in a referendum.

Political appetite for the move also remains limited. Just one party in parliament, the Liberals, are actively pushing for a rethink. While the Liberals are a junior partner in Sweden’s three-party government coalition, their calls for an inquiry into a possible membership in the currency bloc have yet to gain any traction in the alliance.

Krona critics are barking up the wrong tree, according to Fredik N. G. Andersson, an associate professor at Lund University, who mainly blames years of loose central bank policy for the currency’s misfortunes. The Riksbank kept its benchmark rate at or below zero for seven and a half year as it struggled to bring inflation up to its 2% target.

“I often hear people make arguments against the krona, but I rarely hear arguments in favor of the euro,” Andersson said at a seminar on euro adoption last week in Stockholm. “If monetary policymakers get their act together, that would be great, but I only see risks with euro adoption.”

