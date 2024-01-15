(Bloomberg) -- Swedish households grew more optimistic on housing prices as the country’s central bank signaled that it’s done raising borrowing costs.

SEB AB’s housing price indicator jumped 15 points to 19 in January, as 40% of respondents now expect prices to rise compared to 21% who anticipate a decrease, according to a statement on Monday. The reading comes as Riksbank officials have said they don’t expect to resume an 18-month campaign of tightening that was halted in November.

Most forecasters now believe that the central bank will start to lower borrowing costs later this year. Such moves could support a housing market that weakened again at the end of last year, following a 2022 rout that made Sweden a prime example of the impact of monetary-policy tightening on the value of private homes.

“According to households, the bottom has been reached in the housing market and they may be right in their view once interest rate cuts and a turnaround in purchasing power begin to be reflected in the private economy,” said SEB economist Américo Fernández.

In the survey, respondents said the Riksbank’s key interest rate would be 3.77% in a year’s time, marking a decrease of 0.36 percentage points from the prior month. With a rate outlook that’s still quite high among those surveyed, there’s scope for further increases in home price expectations “with interest rates as the catalyst,” according to Fernández.

