(Bloomberg) -- Swedes are becoming more optimistic that the value of their homes is set to rise after a selloff that had shaved almost 16% off housing prices by the end of last year.

A quarterly survey from state-owned lender SBAB Bank AB indicates that 42% of homeowners believe prices will be higher a year from now, and only 9% expect them to drop. The optimists cite declining mortgage rates as the most important factor that could boost prices, as the country’s central bank has indicated that it may start cutting its benchmark rate in the first half of this year.

“Home owners’ optimism has increased significantly since the previous quarter,” SBAB’s chief economist, Robert Boije, said in a statement on Thursday. “That increase is clearly connected to expectations that rates will come down.”

The poll confirms a more upbeat view after SEB AB’s monthly housing price indicator, published earlier this week, showed optimism at the highest level since the market peak in April 2022. The improving sentiment has yet to translate into actual price gains as the supply of homes for sale remains high and it is still unclear when borrowing costs will decline.

SBAB’s data on transactions shows that by the last month of 2023, Swedish housing prices had dropped 15.9% from the peak.

