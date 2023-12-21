(Bloomberg) -- Nasdaq Inc. is facing calls from Swedish traders to trim trading hours on the biggest stock market in the Nordics for improved work-life balance and to attract new talent.

The exchange in Stockholm has the world’s longest trading session, along with many of its European peers. But it’s in Sweden where traders have begun to come out publicly to try and sway the bourse through interviews in local media — and one even wrote a book.

“I’ve never heard such a cohesive majority being positive about the idea of shorter hours than for the past year,” said Elisabeth Beskow, the Swedish head of Norwegian lender DNB Bank ASA. “As the situation is right now, it becomes impossible to have a reasonable family life and a job in equities.”

Several finance professionals Bloomberg spoke to all mentioned the trade-off in roles where working time tracks the stock market. Mothers working in equities are the worst hit.

Stockholm, like most European exchanges, opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 5:30 p.m. — two hours longer than the main US stock exchanges in New York and a three and a half hours more than Japan’s JPX exchange, where trading even stops for an hour to allow for lunch.

With stock exchanges around the world stepping up to protect revenues from trading and listings, there are few signs that Nasdaq will trim opening hours in Sweden anytime soon. While the bourse “would be open to it — if it’s handled in a coordinated fashion across Europe,” pushback from other exchanges on the continent nixed the idea in 2020, Fredrik Ekstrom, head of Nasdaq Stockholm, said in an interview.

Among those who would like to see shorter hours in Stockholm is Per Flostrand, head of equity sales at Nordic investment bank ABG Sundal Collier. Focusing on just the exchange’s active hours misses the work traders need to do before the opening bell and after the last trade.

At ABG Sundal Collier’s trading desk, a normal working day starts at 7:25 a.m. and ends at 5:40 p.m. — a less-than-appealing deal for both current staff and future potential hires, Flostrand said.

The long hours take a particular toll on women, both employees and prospective hires, DNB’s Beskow said, as they often carry an outsized responsibility for children. For anyone dropping or picking them up from school or daycare, “you have to be prepared to be the last one in and the first one to leave,” she said.

The Investment Association, a UK-based trade group, already four years ago called on European exchange operators to reduce hours, and the London Exchange Group PLC, which runs a number of markets in London and Milan, found in 2020 that a majority of finance professionals would support a shorter trading day.

There’s already a precedent. In 2012, the Oslo Stock Exchange in Norway began to close earlier, at 4:30 p.m., in a move to boost liquidity that was then seen as too stretched across the trading day. When Euronext NV bought the exchange in 2019, Norwegian traders worried the decision could be reversed, local business daily E24 then reported.

For Nasdaq, the key concern over shorter hours is less business, given a the risk of liquidity pooling elsewhere, be it dark pools, so-called multilateral trading facilities or other exchanges.

“We have a responsibility to have a liquid and well-functioning capital market,” Ekstrom said. “With a very diverse investor collective, we try to make decisions that we believe are best for the market as a whole, and not only for those working professionally with it.”

Beskow, at DNB, questions the argument. Evidence from Oslo shows trading volume held up when the hours were cut, according to data compiled by DNB Markets.

“If you want to trade the stocks listed on the Stockholm stock market, you will trade on the Stockholm stock market,” she said.

