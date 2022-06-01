(Bloomberg) -- A large majority of Swedes believe their country will end up as a member of NATO despite Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s objections, according to a fresh opinion poll.

In a report obtained by Bloomberg, polling company Novus found that 89% of respondents say their country will end up as an alliance member despite Turkey’s demands for concessions. Only 3% of respondents believe that Sweden’s bid will be thwarted. Support for the bid also remains strong.

Since filing applications to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Finland and Sweden’s bids have been stalled by the Turkish government, which alleges that they support Kurdish terrorist groups. Expansion of the alliance requires unanimous agreement among its members, giving Erdogan veto power.

Sweden’s move to join the alliance, effectively ending a policy of military non-alignment that dates back to the early 19th century, came after Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine prompted a rapid shift of opinion among the Swedish public and leadership. In late April, as it became increasingly clear that neighboring Finland would seek membership, Novus published its first poll that showed a majority of Swedes in favor of joining NATO.

According to the latest poll, popular support for Sweden’s NATO membership bid has remained robust since the government filed its application, despite the spat with Turkey. 59% of Swedes surveyed support the decision to apply, up slightly from the 58% that were in favor of a bid in the days around May 15, when the ruling Social Democrats announced their stance on the issue.

The latest survey was carried out between May 18 and May 24, with 1,006 people answering Novus’ questions.

