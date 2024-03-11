(Bloomberg) -- Swedish households grew more optimistic on home prices, raising hopes of a recovery as borrowing costs are set to decline.

SEB AB’s housing-price indicator for this month rose 7 points to 32, with 48% of respondents now expecting prices to rise compared with 16% who anticipate a decrease, according to a statement published Monday.

“The Swedish housing market sentiment continues to improve,” SEB economists Daniel Bergvall and Marcus Widen said. “Still, the indicator is just above the historical average and our interpretation is that households expect prices to move sideways in the near term, which is in line with recent data on home prices.”

The reading comes as the Riksbank is carefully studying data releases to determine when it may be appropriate to start cutting its benchmark interest rate from the current 4%. If inflation rates continue on a downward trajectory, the first easing move could come before mid-year, providing support to a housing market that has shown signs of life in recent months.

Read More: Swedish Home Prices Edge Up in Sign Recovery May Be Nearing

Home prices in Sweden saw some of the biggest drops in Europe from April 2022, when the Riksbank started increasing rates in response to accelerating inflation. At most they were down by 15% and currently stand about 13% below the peak, in nominal terms.

While real estate agents as well as listing sites report that homes are now being sold at a somewhat higher pace, uncertainty remains about the market’s direction, as the supply of homes for sale is still unusually large, and unemployment is expected to rise. The central bank has also warned that geopolitical turmoil could upend its plans to lower borrowing costs.

In the survey, respondents said they expect the benchmark Riksbank rate to be lowered to 3.7% in a year’s time, slightly lower from about 3.8% the prior month.

--With assistance from Joel Rinneby.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.