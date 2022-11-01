(Bloomberg) -- Bankruptcies for Swedish companies rose to their highest level since the start of the pandemic as prices are soaring and the country’s central bank is raising borrowing costs to quell inflation.

In September, 635 companies in the largest Nordic nation went bankrupt -- the highest level since May 2020 --increasing by 38% from a year earlier, according to data from credit reference agency UC.

The data adds to the gloomy picture for the Swedish economy that’s seen contracting the most in the Nordic region next year. The number of companies going bankrupt has increased in nine out of ten sectors tracked by UC.

“Since summer, bankruptcies in all those sectors have increased and are now at record high levels,” UC economist Johanna Blome said in a statement. “The perfect storm that we have talked about for some time, which combines effects of the war with inflation, rates and energy prices, is now striking at full force.”

Bankruptcies in the wholesale sector jumped by 72% in September from a year earlier, while hotel and restaurant bankruptcies rose by 66% and retail industry defaults increased by 45%.

While surging electricity prices have mainly afflicted business owners in the southern parts of Sweden, the number of bankruptcies have increased more in the north, according to UC.

“Electricity prices have reached extreme levels in southern Sweden during fall, but it takes some time before companies end up in a bankruptcy,” Blome said. “The direct connection between rising electricity costs and bankruptcies, not least among small businesses, is something we’ll probably see later this winter.”

