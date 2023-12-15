(Bloomberg) -- A large share of Swedish home owners, pressured by high borrowing costs, are set for relief as banks are cutting rates on mortgages following the Riksbank’s latest decision to stay pat.

Sweden’s largest mortgage providers, Svenska Handelsbanken AB and Swedbank AB, have this week reduced their listed home-loan rates as expectations keep growing that the Nordic nation’s central bank is done raising its benchmark rate in this hiking cycle.

“It’s primarily market rates that affect our offering, and they have fallen recently as a result of expected rate cuts from the Riksbank next year,” a spokesperson for Swedbank said by e-mail.

The largest bank in the Nordic region, Nordea Bank Abp, as well as Danske Bank A/S and a number of smaller lenders have also lowered the cost of their mortgages.

The Riksbank halted an 18-month campaign of interest-rate hikes last month, refraining from inflicting more pain on an increasingly sickly Swedish economy. Since then, fresh data has shown that inflation slowed more than expected in November.

“We adjusted the mortgage interest rates due to changes in market interest rates,” Anneli Adler, head of personal customers at Danske Bank in Sweden, said by e-mail. “We believe that chances are good that mortgage rates have peaked in this cycle.”

SEB AB is currently the only one among the large banks yet to cut mortgage rates in response to recent events.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.