Sweden's largest lenders have pledged to adjust product offerings and increase surveillance amid a surge in fraud by organized crime groups taking advantage of the country's highly digitalized banking sector.

After a meeting with CEOs of Sweden’s largest banks and law enforcement agencies, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said his government hasn’t ruled out legislation that would force action from banks. For now, though, the priority is to let the institutions come up with technical solutions to stop criminals who often target elderly people, convincing them to transfer money on the pretext that they represent a bank’s security department.

“The banks need to do more to get to the perpetrators,” Kristersson said at a press conference. “These funds are not only stolen from innocent people, but they are also used to commit serious crimes in Sweden.”

Fraud has grown to become the biggest source of income for criminal gangs that are also responsible for a deadly wave of gun violence that has rattled Sweden, claiming more than 150 lives in the last three years. Police data indicate that companies and consumers were defrauded of 5.8 billion Swedish kronor ($549 million) in 2022, and initial estimates suggest that the number of incidents increased by 22% last year, according to Kristersson.

Financial Markets Minister Niklas Wykman said bank customers may have to accept more rigid controls as part of efforts to push back crime.

“We have been through a period of digitalization, and banks are making a lot of money on that development,” he said. “Now, reality has caught up and the weaknesses in that system are becoming apparent.”

At the meeting held on Tuesday, top bank executives including SEB AB’s Johan Torgeby, Svenska Handelsbanken AB’s Michael Green and Swedbank AB’s Jens Henriksson all agreed that further measures need to be taken, according to a statement from the Swedish Bankers’ Association.

“Banks will strengthen surveillance systems and adjust product offerings to protect their customers,” said Hans Lindberg, the association’s CEO. “The banks have a responsibility to do their utmost.”

