Swedish Cabinet Talks Seen Taking Two More Days, Local Media Say
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The leader of talks to form a government in Sweden, Ulf Kristersson, is seeking an extension for the negotiations after failing to reach a deal on a cabinet by his deadline, local media reported.
Kristersson will ask the parliament’s speaker, Andreas Norlen, for two more days to conduct the talks, newspapers Expressen and Dagens Nyheter reported, citing sources they didn’t identify. Svenska Dagbladet earlier said the head of the Moderates had missed the 11 a.m. deadline set for the talks.
The talks are going “very well,” Kristersson said on his way to meet the speaker. He declined to reveal the result of the talks.
Norlen will now decide how to proceed.
Kristersson has been widely assumed to become Sweden’s new prime minister following last month’s close general election, leading a government alongside the Christian Democrats and the Liberal Party. The pressing question is whether the nationalist Sweden Democrats, the election’s biggest winner, will be part of the cabinet that would take power from Social Democrat Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.
The populist, anti-immigrant party has already secured top positions on four parliamentary committees, including justice and foreign affairs.
