(Bloomberg) -- Axis Communications, a Swedish manufacturer of video surveillance equipment, said Tuesday that it was continuing to grapple with a significant outage following an “IT-related attack” it announced a day earlier.

The company said on Twitter that it was “gradually” restoring its online services, and that there were no signs that customer data was affected.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many products were affected. The company said “many external services” were disrupted in an automated phone message.

The company’s status page showed that certain Axis systems -- used to remotely access camera stations, verify product licenses and provide software upgrades -- were down. Axis said the problem didn’t affect its body-worn cameras, used by police departments in Germany, Australia and the U.S.

Representatives for Axis didn’t immediately respond to inquiries from Bloomberg News.

The outage was previously reported by the research organization IPVM.

