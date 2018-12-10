(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s Center Party rejected forming a government with the Social Democrats, throwing negotiations on creating a coalition wide open again three months after the Nordic nation’s inconclusive election.

The party has worked “day and night” and is “disappointed” that the Social Democrats weren’t willing to compromise enough, party leader Annie Loof said at a press conference.

The “difference are still too big,” she said.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jonas Bergman in Oslo at jbergman@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Jonas Bergman at jbergman@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.