(Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s struggling real estate companies have to continue reducing their debt loads to avoid defaults and spillover effects to the wider market, the Riksbank said in a report on financial stability.

The warning from the central bank comes as the Swedish commercial real estate market has become a flash-point for widespread concern about the industry’s ability to cope with increasing borrowing costs, after some highly leveraged companies have seen their credit ratings deteriorate and business models fall apart.

Read More: Swedish Property Crisis to Spark More Bond Waivers, Arctic Says

While landlords such as SBB, Corem Property Group, Castellum AB and Heimstaden Bostad AB have sold properties, issued new shares and withdrawn dividends to shore up their balance sheets, the sector still needs to refinance some $25 billion of maturing bond debt through 2025.

“Even if these measures have given companies more time to address their problems, more needs to be done,” the Riksbank said Thursday. “Some of the companies are well placed to cope with higher interest rates, while the survival of other companies is already under threat unless they can take sufficient measures to reduce their loans.”

While some companies may struggle to refinance debt, the Riksbank said Swedish banks have sufficient capital to handle a major economic downturn as well as “significant” problems in the property sector.

In the report, the Riksbank also said:

Loan losses of major Swedish banks remain low, but the proportion of loans with a higher credit risk has increased over the past six months.

Stress tests show that bank’s loan losses could amount to as much as 3% of their lending to commercial property companies.

The Riksbank expects prices of private homes to fall slightly further, though a rapid decline in residential construction and a sharp decrease of residential investments since mid-2022 “may help to mitigate the risk of price declines in the slightly longer term, as the inflow of new housing remains limited.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.