(Bloomberg) -- Policy makers at Sweden’s Riksbank acknowledged that their current plans to curb inflation may not be enough after having pledged to do what it takes to rein in price hikes.

At its meeting at the end of last month, Sweden’s central bank raised its key rate by a half point to 0.75% and said it will reach almost 2% by the beginning of next year. Governor Stefan Ingves still remained unconvinced that the move, which aligned the Riksbank with the heightened urgency of global counterparts, would suffice to curb price increases, the minutes from the meeting showed on Monday.

“I am not sure that an interest-rate level of 2% is enough to bring inflation down to our target,” Ingves said. “If it is needed later on, more hikes are reasonable if that is what it takes to achieve our target.”

Ingves’ concern was echoed by some of his deputies, most notably Henry Ohlsson, who said he would have supported a rate hike by 0.75 percentage points, if there had been a majority for such a move. As it were, the Riksbank’s decision to hike by 0.50 percentage points was unanimous. Deputy Governor Anna Breman, meanwhile, also stressed that the economic cost of efforts to bring inflation down could increase.

“My assessment is still that the risk picture is on the downside for growth and on the upside for inflation,” Breman said. “We need to be prepared for the possibility that the return to low and stable inflation will be painful for the Swedish economy and demand further measures from the Riksbank.”

The executive board signaled that it will be willing to live with the economic impact of its policies, as several members emphasized that they are prepared “to do what is necessary to bring inflation down, even if this were to lead to weaker developments in the real economy in the near term,” according to a statement from the central bank.

